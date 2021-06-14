Dior collaborates with Sacai for first co-branded collection

Dior and Japanese luxury brand Sacai have revealed a co-branded collection.

The men’s capsule collection represents a fusion of the identities and cultures of the French and Japanese houses, between Dior men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones and Chitose Abe of the Japanese brand Sacai.

The garments amalgamate Dior’s tailoring with Sacai´s sportswear hallmarks and are mainly in shades of black, blue, white, and cream.

The capsule collection features Dior silhouettes – overcoats, combined with new fabrics and techniques from Sacai.

Japanese denim is also featured and blends workwear shapes and utilitarian detailing with the refinement of a Parisian couture house.

Meanwhile, the capsule collection includes bags that are distinctive for utilitarian embellishments – like pockets or drawstrings.

The Dior and Sacai collaboration will launch in November 2021.