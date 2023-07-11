Dior elevates sneaker authenticity with Digital Twin and NFT integration

Dior has unveiled its latest B33 sneaker drop, accompanied by a cutting-edge digital twin. In a move to enhance the footwear's authenticity, the French luxury house has embedded an NFC chip beneath the sole of the right shoe. This innovative feature provides the sneakers with an elevated digital certificate of authenticity.

The limited series of 470 pairs is individually connected to its own non-fungible token (NFT), a unique and secure digital creation on the Ethereum blockchain. Customers who own these sneakers will gain exclusive perks, including early access to Dior's Spring 2024 collection.

To ensure the integrity of the certificates of authenticity, Dior has utilized a provenance token based on technology developed by the Aura Blockchain Consortium. Notably, Dior's parent company, LVMH Group, is a founding member of this consortium, alongside OTB Group, Prada Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Cartier (part of the Richemont Group), as reported by Forbes.

The integration of digital twins in the fashion industry has garnered attention for its potential in waste reduction, production optimization, and improved customer experiences, as highlighted by Seamm, a company bridging physical style with the virtual world. Prominent fashion brands have embraced digital twin technology to enhance their products and engage with customers effectively. By leveraging digital twins, brands establish trust and foster innovative brand promotion within the dynamic Web 3.0 landscape.