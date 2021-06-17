Dior inspired by Greece in latest Cruise 22 show

French fashion house Christan Dior will showcase its Cruise 22 collection at a show in Athens on July 17, 2021, at 9.30 pm.

The cruise collection designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is inspired by Greece. The brand released a video today ahead of the show that reflects the mood of the show - highlighting the traditional Greek handcraft and ancient Greek values of light and beauty.

According to various reports, 400 people are expected to attend the show this evening at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens. The location is famous for hosting the opening and closing ceremonies for the modern Olympics in 1896.

The runway will also be broadcast live on television and social media, and video screens in public spaces in Soufli and Kalamata.