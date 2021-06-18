Dior reveals Cruise 2022 collection in Greece

Dior presented its Cruise 2022 collection in a spectacular show in Athens on July 17, 2021, that included a display of 200 fireworks.

Athens was chosen as the destination for the showcase as its the “cradle of Western civilization and of European arts”, according to the brand in a release.

The stage featured a 500-meter long runway that had 400 lights and 20 braziers and a 55 person orchestra.

The collection featured refreshed versions of the peplos - a robe worn by women in ancient Greece, along with sportswear staples and futuristic sneakers. Also showcased - a series of white trouser suits.

Among the attendees of the show were Cara Delevingne, Miranda Kerr and Bianca Brandolini.

This was the first physical runway show for the brand since the global pandemic.