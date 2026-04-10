Dior to host its cruise 2027 show at LACMA in Los Angeles

Dior, LVMH's flagship brand, has announced the date and location for its cruise 2027 show. It will take place on May 13, 2026, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). The Californian institution will provide a newly inaugurated building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor, as the backdrop for the French house's show.

This Californian event will mark a notable milestone for the LVMH brand. It will be the presentation of the first cruise collection designed by Jonathan Anderson in his new role as artistic director for Dior.

In 2025, LVMH recorded revenue of 80.8 billion euros, a decrease of 5 percent on a reported basis.

This article was written in part with the assistance of an artificial intelligence tool, before being completed and edited by a FashionUnited journalist.