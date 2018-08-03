DLF Emporio’s ‘Couture Weddings’ showcases top wedding designs

Delhi’s luxury mall DLF Emporio is hosting the sixth edition of its flagship event ‘Couture Weddings’ from August 2 to 5, 2018. The four-day event has attracted designers and jewellers who are showcasing their bridal outfits, jewellery, and gift items at the event. India's leading couture designer Neeta Lulla inaugurated the show with her collection, titled ‘La Belle Époque’. Lulla’s collection is inspired by the Edwardian Era. Dramatic silhouettes with embellished drapes articulate the flawless craftsmanship and quintessential beauty of British novelty. Dinaz Madhukar, Executive Vice-President, DLF Luxury Retail & Hospitality told media, “After an overwhelming response to last year's opening show, our Couture Weddings is preceded by a glittering showcase hosted for the very first time by one of India's most celebrated couture designers - Neeta Lulla. It marks the beginning of a glorious year for us as we rejoice a decade of luxury and fashion at Emporio.”

Bollywood celebrity stylists Aki Narula, Ami Patel and Mohit Rai will be a part of the four-day wedding event assisting prospective brides and grooms in finding their perfect wedding outfits. DLF Emporio is India’s biggest luxury boutiques with over 65 international brands and 129 Indian designers. This platform is the only personalised wedding show that brings India's leading celebrity stylists to assist and advise patrons on the wedding look.