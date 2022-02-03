Doja Cat launches charitable collaboration with Poshmark

Resale marketplace Poshmark has revealed a collaboration with popular musician Doja Cat, revealing a curated collection of goods that are reminiscent of the singer’s style.

To launch the collaboration, Doja Cat dropped 13 personal items on the platform available for purchase by Poshmark users. Pieces sold out within one hour, with all proceeds going towards the Musicians On Call nonprofit.

The charity aims to bring live and recorded music to patients in healthcare facilities.

Fans are still able to shop the artist’s style on the platform through a specially curated Doja Cat category, which hopes to encourage the star’s fans to shop more sustainably. Suggestions are based on the singer’s personal style and include the likes of lace-up boots and corsets.

The resale platform leans heavily on celebrity ambassadorship and collaborations to market its circular fashion offering. It previously partnered with tennis star Serena Williams, not just on a drop but also naming the sports icon as a member of its board of directors.

The move towards celebrity involvement is part of Poshmark’s strategy to gain new customers while keeping its current users coming back for more.