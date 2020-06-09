Dolce & Gabbana rejoins Camera Della Moda for digital fashion week

Dolce & Gabbana has rejoined Italian fashion’s governing body, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), after cutting ties with the association 22 years ago.

The Italian luxury label said the decision is a mark of support for the Italian fashion industry which is still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It means the brand will be taking part in the first edition of the Milan Digital Fashion Week, scheduled to take place between 14 and 17 July, where it will showcase its men’s SS21 collection.

Dolce & Gabbana exited the official Milan Fashion Week in 1998 following reported arguments over the event with its organisers. Since then, it has been showcasing its collections outside of the official calendar. But now, the design duo is back.

“We have always been in love with Italy, with all its beauties and excellences, and we have invested our energy to support it and make it renowned to the world. Fashion needs, now more than ever, strong positivity and cohesion. At a particular moment like this, we thought it was important and necessary to join forces,” Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said in a joint statement.

“We hope we will be able to look to the future together, giving Italian fashion the respect and attention it deserves, to support the production chain and because fashion itself is one of the maximum expressions of Italian creativity.”

Dolce & Gabbana joins line-up for Milan Digital Fashion Week

It comes after the label took part in CNMI’s “Italia, we are with you” solidarity initiative in April which donated ventilators and other medical materials to the Civil Protection services during the peak of the country’s Covid-19 outbreak.

CNMI president Carlo Capasa said: “This is a great come-back by Dolce & Gabbana, as it strengthens our system and our Association. It’s happening at a difficult moment for fashion and is rooted in the strong bonds tying designers to our country. Now more than ever it’s important to be united as a system and safeguard our unique industry.

“Domenico and Stefano, apart from the great generosity they’ve shown in this pandemic, have always put their privileged relationship with our country at the centre of their work and promoted Italy with their creativity and unique focus on our industry. Given their sensibility, they responded positively to our invitation, convinced that at this particular time it’s important to send out a strong message of support for the system, to build on the value of the community through a symbolic and concrete contribution to the Italian fashion industry.”