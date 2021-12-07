Dolce & Gabbana release virtual holiday campaign

Dolce & Gabbana have released its virtual holiday campaign.

As a part of the campaign, a musical video has been released, animated in stop motion. The handmade scenography recreates a street of theatres, and features two mannequins representing Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The two mini designers are 3D printed with the faces and outfits painted and designed by the brand’s tailor workshops. The ad itself sees the mannequins lip sync and dance to the song “La notte è piccola” by the Kessler Twins.

The video also contains accessories by Dolce & Gabbana, featured alongside the mannequins.