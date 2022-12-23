Dolce & Gabbana to support Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi with Milan Fashion Week show

Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana have committed to supporting emerging Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi with a special project to show his collection during Milan Fashion Week in February.

A catwalk presentation will be held in the company’s Milan headquarters, with the fashion duo celebrating their admiration for the work of the young designer. Mr Koizumi’s work is “characterized by lively chromatic choices, meticulous study of volumes, theatricality of shapes, sartorial details, attention to body positivity and an idea of unconventional female seduction,” Dolce & Gabbana said in a statement.

“I am truly honoured to be able to present my first Milanese show with the great support of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana,” said Mr Koizumi. “Dolce & Gabbana has created many iconic models that I have admired since I was a child and which have continued to inspire me to this day. This fashion show will be my first abroad after the pandemic: I really appreciate being able to celebrate this important moment together with the big Dolce & Gabbana family".

“Tomo is a volcano of ideas, energy and vitality, and his fashion is proof of this: the organza clouds, the bright colours, the elegance and lightness of the shapes of his clothes clearly convey the profound creative process that is behind,” the designer duo added. “We are happy to be able to be alongside Tomo on this very special occasion and bring his art together for the first time in Milan”.

Koizumi launched his namesake brand while he was in University in 2011. He is best known for his frothy dresses and rose to international acclaim when he held his first runway show in New York supported by Marc Jacobs and stylist Katie Grand in 2019 to rave reviews. In 2020 Mr Koizumi jointly won the LVMH Prize and last year took home the accolade for the Mainichi fashion Grand Prix.