Dolly Parton to launch lifestyle brand

American country singer Dolly Parton has signed a global licensing agreement with IMG to launch a lifestyle brand selling a diverse range of products including, but not limited to, fashion, jewelry, accessories, and homeware.

Commenting on the partnership, IMG’s Vice President of Licensing, Gary Krakower, said in a statement: “Dolly Parton is an international icon and we are thrilled to be working with her. Together, we look forward to building cohesive lifestyle brand products that will celebrate Dolly and bring her iconic style and personality to her millions of fans worldwide in engaging new ways.”

Parton has sold over 100 million albums worldwide over the past 40 years, having won eight Grammy Awards. A theme park dedicated to her body of work in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, receives more than 2 million visitors annually. Her songs have also inspired a series of eight films which will be launched on Netflix later this year.

Operating in more than 30 countries, IMG manages a range of celebrities and athletes. The company is also involved with marketing, media and licensing activities for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions.