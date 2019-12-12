Domus Academy students exhibit installations at Mudec

On December 1 to 8, Domus Academy students exhibited their installations at the Mudec museum in Milan (Il Museo delle culture di Milano) for the Art Experience titled #Fabyourself. Domus Academy, in collaboration with Cairo Communication, launched the contest titled 6 Experiential Sets for 6 Brands consisting of the brands Golia, I Coloniali, Mandarina Duck, N26, Shiseido and Espolòn. Students were asked to transfer brand values into representations able to engage visitors who then shared the experience on social channels..

Selected installations from students’ projects were shown at #Fabyourself, an art experience conceived to be 100 percent shared on Instagram and presented through social media. Participating students that exhibited their work included Dhwani Takkar, Wiphawee Maneengarm, Paula Hinderer, Andrea Arenas, Tonmoy Rajkhowa, Palash Chauhan, Onnutcha Naknawaphan, Jenice Burke, Eugenia Marta Sanna, A Rah Choi, Shrishti Arora and Ido Shtrahl.