Donatella Versace to chair jury of International Woolmark Prize 2025

The final of the International Woolmark Prize (IWP) will take place in Milan on April 2, when eight global design talents will compete to shape the future of fashion through innovation and sustainability. One finalist will be awarded the central award and will receive prize money, which this year has been increased to 300,000 Australian dollars, to invest in the development of their business.

"All finalists will have the opportunity to be distributed in the most prestigious stores in the world, thanks to the International Woolmark prize retailer network," reads a statement.

The jury will be chaired by Donatella Versace, Versace chief brand ambassador since April 1. The talents' works will be evaluated by, among others, Ib Kamara, IWP 2025 guest artistic director; Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of Zegna; Sinéad Burke, educator, advocate and founder of Tilting the Lens; and Alessandro Dell'Acqua, founder and creative director of N21.

"Supporting the next generation of fashion talent has never been more important. I am thrilled to host the Woolmark Prize in our city, Milan, and to meet the shortlisted designers. I am certain that each of them will be a winner in their own way. I am honoured to chair the International Woolmark Prize 2025 jury alongside my amazing fellow judges. Woolmark has always been an incredible supporter of the future of fashion," underlined Donatella Versace.

The 2025 final event marks the first edition of the IWP in its new biennial format. Two industry awards will be presented during the event; The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, which will be awarded to any brand or individual in the fashion industry who has pushed the boundaries of innovation in the processing of Merino wool, and the Supply Chain Award, which recognises a member of the supply chain who has distinguished himself for leadership and innovation in promoting sustainable practices, highlighting the essential role of the supply chain in the fashion and textile industry.

Since its inception, IWP has recognised and supported some of the most iconic designers in fashion history, from Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent to Giorgio Armani, Donna Karan and Ralph Lauren.