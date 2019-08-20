Dr Martens, the anti-fashion shoe for troubled times

Which chunky boot can survive political upheaval and has enough anti-fashion cred to be regarded as cool by every new generation of youth culture? We are talking, of course, about Dr Martens, the sturdy lace-up boot with its solid sole and distinctive eyelets, that has, despite its best intentions, become more fashionable than ever.

Dr Martens has been a staple since launching nearly 60 years ago, with its infamous boot originally designed for factory workers, but soon became the uniform shoe of skinheads, punks, schoolgirls, celebrities and everyone in between.

According to the Guardian, DM’s original iconic 1460 boot with its grooved rubber sole is still the company’s best seller. It was launched in 1960, and named after its birthday, 1st of April 1960. According to the broadsheet, there are 700 lines in the Dr Martens range, but only 30 percent changes each season.

Political upheaval may be one reason why the company saw a 30 percent growth in revenue for its year ending 31st March. But as Kenny Wilson, CEO of Dr. Martens said: “We are an iconic brand that does things in our own unique, disruptive way and that is unifying our consumers across the globe.”