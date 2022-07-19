DressX partners with Meta to launch collaborative collection

Digital fashion retailer DressX has revealed a new collaborative collection with Instagram-owner Meta which is set to launch through the social media brand’s Avatars Store.

A selection of DressX 3D outfits will be available to purchase and be worn for shoppers’ avatars across Meta platforms, including on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.

“Being one of the first builders of the digital fashion industry and having a vast experience creating digital wardrobes for the metaverse, DressX is proud to join forces with Meta and allow people all around the globe to express their personality using a new disruptive set of tools,” said Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenove, co-founders of DressX, in a release.

The duo continued: “Fashion is a universal visual language, and we are honoured to empower people creating avatars on Meta’s platforms with endless possibilities for expressing themselves in the digital world.”

The announcement closely follows the launch of Meta’s Avatars Store, which opened online in June and has already collaborated with the likes of Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne on collections available to shop on its site.

The company said it is expecting to grow its offering over time, with new collections set to drop from both traditional and digital fashion brands.

DressX collections will launch through the Avatars Store on a regular basis.