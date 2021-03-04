Dries van Noten brings raw emotion to Paris Fashion Week

In one of the most beautiful fashion films of the digital season, Dries van Noten’s contemporary mix of design and choreography brought pure emotion to the start of Paris Fashion Week.

Setting the stage for a three-day shoot in Antwerp to film and photograph over forty dancers and models (all the time adhering to social distancing protocols) director Casper Sejersen and photographer Pamela Berkovic captured their movement and serenity in van Noten’s reflective approach to AW21. The film engages the viewer with something far more than the commercial need to sell garments.

The opening shot of a dancer wearing a white cotton shirtdress holding a bouquet of red roses suggested a sense of hope and purity. In other scenes dancers were not just styled in clothes but made the clothes a part of their movement, the choreography allowing us to see garments in new dimensions, like the dynamic shape of a grey wool coat or an oversized black tailored two-piece, which defied restrictions to capture their physicality.

Inspired by the contemporary dance of Pina Bausch and the work of Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker of the Rosas contemporary dance ensemble, the closure of theatres, dance schools and the stage in general highlight the restriction of movement in current times. Van Noten brought elegance, passion and a reason to dress up.