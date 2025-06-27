DSM brand: Dover Street Market unveils its first in-house brand in Paris

Dover Street Market, the fashion concept store co-created by Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, launched its own in-house brand, DSM Brand. The company presented its first collection during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, taking place from June 28 to July 1.

"This is a new stage in DSM’s evolution: creating its own brand, both for its image and for its business," stated Dover Street Market’s press release. The project: collections designed as a "true receptacle for new ideas and new modes of communication", for different categories and for a multitude of tastes.

Each collection will be produced by a different designer. The first was signed by Japanese designer Kei Ninomiya, known in particular for having designed trainers in collaboration with sportswear brand Reebok.

"DSM represents many things to many people, and this new venture will embody the spirit of chaos and beauty that has reigned in its stores for 21 years," the company stated.

With locations in Paris, New York, London, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Singapore and Beijing, DSM opened its first store in 2004 and is famous for its selection of cutting-edge designers.