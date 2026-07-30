Dsquared2 and the football club AS Roma have entered into a multi-year partnership, under which the Italian luxury brand will design the official off-pitch attire.

Starting with the 2026/27 season, Dsquared2 will exclusively design the formal and casual attire for the players of the men's and women's first teams, as well as for the coaching teams and staff, Dsquared2 and AS Roma announced on Wednesday. The brand will become the club's Official Fashion Partner. Neither party disclosed the length of the agreement.

Dean and Dan Caten at AS Roma Credits: Dsquared2

“We have always believed that fashion is about identity and self-confidence – values that are just as important in sport. The extraordinary history and passion of AS Roma make this partnership a natural fit,” explained Dsquared2 founders Dean and Dan Caten. “As twin brothers raised by their father, we have always felt a deep connection to the city of Rome and the powerful symbolism of its founding legend. [...] We are proud to bring our creative vision to the club.”

The partners stated the looks will be worn for official events and team travel. The partnership reflects the synergy between fashion and sport, combining performance with personality.

Dsquared2 becomes fashion partner of AS Roma Credits: Dsquared2

“Fashion and football are two worlds driven by identity and passion, and together we bring this energy to the pitch, to official events, and into everyday life,” said Michael Gandler, chief business officer at AS Roma. “Players and staff will wear pieces that combine elegance with character.”

The official formal and casual attire will be unveiled later this year.

This article was created with the help of AI.