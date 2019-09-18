Dsquared2 unveils Pepsi Max capsule collection

Pepsi Max is teaming up with Dsquared2 on a capsule collection for spring/summer 2020.

The limited-edition Pepsi Max collection, D2XPepsi, is slated to hit stores in spring/summer 2020 and has been designed by Dsquared2 founders Dean and Dan Caten.

The capsule line features 43 specially designed items combining Dsquared2’s “quintessential sport-street cool” with the “vibrant colour palette and high-energy fun” of the Pepsi Max’s advertising campaigns from the 1980s and 90s, explained the fizzy drinks brand in a statement.

Each piece, including T-shirts and accessories, all feature the Pepsi logo combined with Dsquared2’s signature motif, the maple leaf.

The D2XPepsi capsule will be available in spring 2020 at all Dsquared2 retail stores, department stores and fashion speciality retailers worldwide.

Images: courtesy of Pepsi