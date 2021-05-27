Duke & Dexter launches exclusive collaboration with Playboy

British footwear brand Duke & Dexter have launched a collaboration with Playboy, making very limited quantities.

The new collection consists of eight shoe designs with only 200 pairs to be made. There will also be a line of accessories, including an extremely rare bunny camo robe made in conjunction with British tailor, Joseph Darcy.

Duke & Dexter’s Archie Hewlett said in a statement: “It’s a privilege to team up with Playboy – an icon that’s relevance and reverence has stood the test of time.

Duke & Dexter, Facebook

“We’re really excited to show who the modern Duke & Dexter x Playboy is – subversive, tasteful and ultimately, aware.

“This collection celebrates the golden era of one of the world’s most iconic magazines, by dispelling myths and celebrating its class, nostalgia and cultural relevance in all the right ways with Luka Sabbat.”

The collection is now available online at Duke & Dexter and Allsole.