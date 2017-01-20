Duke introduces original quilted thermal collection

The wait is finally over as Duke is here with its most coveted original quilted thermal collection. It’s the largest range of thermal wear, fabricated with the help of finest grade fabric and advanced stitching machines in compliance with set industry standards. Duke revamps its body warm range of thermals which are made up from light, extremely durable and fast drying fabric that can retain its feel and luster after wash. These thermals are designed and crafted as per latest market trends using quality tested fabric. These thermals are recognised for perfect stitching, softness, color fastness, skin friendliness and durability, thereby wider demanded in the market.

Keeping the cold away in comfort

The main climate control properties of this body warmer ensure 100 per cent comfort to the wearer. These thermals are designed to offer maximum comfort and do not cause any irritation to the skin. They provide the body insulation when the mercury has dropped well below zero and work or pleasure is taking you out of doors. The main idea behind the creation of this thermal wear brand is to provide quality tested fabrics to customers which give them comfortable feeling, softness and warmth to the wearer.

Its innovative patterns and appealing look of these thermal wears reflect the innovative ideation of experienced designers. One can avail these thermal wears in various standard sizes, patterns and finish. It’s available in four colors: black, off-white, gray and charcoal for men, women, boys, kids and toddlers.

Specialised process gives it an edge

Duke Original Quilted Thermals collection is lightweight, designed not only to keep you warm but also to keep you cool. The Unique quilted thermal insulation technology (QTIT) with special hollow fibre helps you retain your body temperature and keeps you warm even in freezing conditions. It helps in trapping body heat and prevents draft of cold air from penetrating the fabric. Its smooth, stretchable and durable. According to Kuntal Raj Jain, Director, Duke Fashions (I) Ltd, “Our target audience is today’s youth who is looking for trendy and stylish range that is in sync with international designs, fashions and quality. Duke is a value for money brand and our mission is to make available the international designs and styles at highly reasonable prices. Our thermal collection is also based on the same philosophy.”

Brand gaining expanse

Duke has an unbeatable marketing network comprising of over 4,000 multi brand outlets and over 360 exclusive stores across major cities in India. Moreover, the products are exclusively placed at big chain stores like Central, Reliance Trends, Reliance Market, Metro, Best price, Aditya Birla Retail, Hyper city, Brand Factory, Spencers. Etc and doing online business on Myntra.com, Snapdeal.com, Jabong.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, www.dukeindia.com.