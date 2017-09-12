Duke launches Fall/Winter 2017 collection

Duke’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 offerings is a rich collection of stylish apparels in lush fabrics, trending colors, designer patterns and prints, inspired by Las Vegas. It ranges from cool T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jackets and thermals, to dapper cardigan and dressy tops, the Fall/Winter 2017-18 collection is perfect for the season for both men and women.

The brand’s Fall/Winter collection channels the excitement, iconic, legendary and progressive style of the world famous city. Strolling down the famous Strip, one will encounter entertainment and lifestyle events that are ideal for all manner of occasions - friends on a weekend trip to the iconic Venetian Grand Canal. You can discover for yourself the elegance and usability of each garment as it takes you on a visit to Las Vegas.

Duke is known for its standardized fits, superior quality, wide range and 'fashion-right' styles in its segment, making it the trusted brand amongst consumers. Involved with a unique and creative design process, the all new collection revolves around several interesting concepts and promises to offer a global fashion statement.

The collection is in exciting color combinations, designs in stripes, prints, embroidery, patch work, short lengths, round necks, collars etc. According to Kuntal Raj Jain, Director, Duke Fashions’ target audience is youth who is looking for trendy and stylish range that in sync with international designs, fashions and quality. Duke is a for money brand and its mission is to make available international designs and styles at reasonable prices.