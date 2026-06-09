Dutch research reveals new dyeing method using wastewater

A new dyeing method has been introduced to the fashion industry. Researchers from TU Delft and fashion label Hul le Kes have demonstrated the possibility of colouring garments using pigment from waste produced during wastewater purification.

According to the researchers, the process uses an innovative pigment from wastewater. This pigment is extracted from the waste sludge of water treatment plants and is a melanin-like biopolymer. Melanin is known for its functional properties, which include UV protection; antioxidant effects; redox activity and metal chelation.

Melanin has been used in the fashion industry for some time, but it is often extracted from cuttlefish ink. “However, reliance on this source raises ethical concerns and limits availability due to the seasonal nature of cuttlefish harvesting. While chemical synthesis methods exist, studies have shown that synthetic melanin differs in structure and function from its naturally derived counterpart. The ability to recover melanin-like material from sludge therefore offers a promising and more sustainable alternative,” stated the press release.

The initial items created in collaboration with fashion label Hul le Kes are a proof of concept. Further testing and approvals are required before the garments can be brought to market. This represents a significant step towards a new dyeing method.