Dutch startup Crobox wins LVMH Innovation Award 2020

Dutch startup Crobox has been crowned the winner of the LVMH Innovation Award 2020.

The company was awarded the top prize after presenting an “ambitious project” to analyze consumer behaviour, beating 1,200 other applications. The company will now work with LVMH for a year.

Founded in the Netherlands in 2014 by Leonard Wolters, Rodger Buyvoets and Sjoerd Mulder, Crobox analyzes consumer behaviour to show brands what specific features customers like about their products, enabling them to focus on those features and “take the guesswork out of marketing decisions”.

The LVMH Innovation Award ceremony is normally hosted in the framework of the Viva Technology show, but due to Covid-19 that had to be cancelled, so the ceremony was broadcasted digitally.

Last month, LVMH shortlisted 30 startups from a total of 1,200 applicants as finalists for their solutions in the fields of client experience or eco-responsibility. At the ceremony, Crobox was awarded the top prize by Ian Rogers, chief digital officer of LVMH.