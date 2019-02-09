E-tailer 11 Honoré makes the NYFW runway shoppable

See-now-buy-now has gone to the next level. Size-inclusive luxury retailer 11 Honoré made its New York Fashion Week debut with a Shopify-powered catalog that allowed attendees to shop off the runway using QR codes.

Taking place at Spring Studios, the retailer showed a selection of spring and pre-fall items from a range of luxury designers including Christian Siriano, Chromat, Jason Wu, Cushnie and Roland Mouret, amongst others.

The QR codes directed shoppers to the retailer's online store, where they could purchase the products in sizes 12 through 18 in real time.

The runway items, along with a wider selection, are also available in a physical pop-up 11 Honoré x Shopify space, also in New York at 157 Hudson Street.

Retailers typically don't host a runway show and instead use fashion week as a time to view designers' collections and make decisions on what to stock in the coming season.

The retailer's move in this case gives a new platform to size inclusive fashion, using both the New York Fashion Week runway and innovative retail technology to garner more consumer attention. 11 Honoré transformed the purpose of the runway from a showing stage to an extension of the retail space.

“We’re a mission-driven company, and we are using this as a platform to drive awareness around inclusivity and diversity in fashion," 11 Honoré's CEO Patrick Herning told WWD.

He added to Yahoo Lifestyle that the company, "strives to be on the right side of the conversation about where fashion is headed and is honored to be a part of creating a real change."

Herning told WWD that 11 Honoré intends to be a staple in the NYFW calendar, preferably on the September schedule going forward.