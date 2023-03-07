eBay kicks off Women’s History Month with exclusive sneaker drop

eBay, one of the biggest online marketplaces globally, is about to drop an exclusive sneaker selection from the personal closet of industry legend Joy Claire, celebrating her personal achievements in the frame of Women’s History Month.

Claire has made a name for herself in the usually male-dominated sneaker world. She introduced the first female-designed skate shoe partnership at Supra and worked as the first female employee at Undefeated.

With ‘From the Collection: Joy Claire’, sneakerheads have the opportunity to bid on 50 pairs of first-of-its-kind shoes from the icon, which include styles such as Nocta x Hot Step Air Terras from Drake's personal collection and a pair of 2012 custom Python Jordan 4s, which had been designed for Claire personally and set off a surge in demand for custom Jordans in the industry.

eBay also said it ensures quality and legitimacy with its Authenticity Guarantee, having a team of experts check and verify the footwear selection.

The starting bid for each pair will be 99 cents, giving equal opportunity to every sneaker enthusiast to enter the auction. Eventually, all earnings will be donated to The Downtown’s Women's Center, which offers support to women in need of housing.

Both Joy Claire and Charis Marquez, global VP of fashion at eBay, agree in a press release that they strive for better representation within sneaker culture by elevating women’s voices of the industry.

Claire explains: "I'm partnering with eBay to bring this sneaker history to their passionate community, while raising money for a cause that inspires me and supports women around the world.”.

The instalment takes place from March 8, and will stay on ebay.com/joyclaire for ten days.