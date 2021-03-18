Ecoalf x Michelin launch loafers made from waste rubber and plastic bottles

B-Corp fashion brand Ecoalf has teamed up with multinational tire and footwear soles manufacturer Michelin for a recycled loafer collection.

The two company’s worked together to develop a shoe sole made from rubber that would otherwise be wasted in the production of Soles by Michelin.

The footwear’s knitted fabric upper is then made from a mix of 30 percent polyester and 70 percent ‘Ocean Yarn’, a material developed by Ecoalf using plastic bottles collected from the bottom of the ocean as part of the company’s Upcycling the Oceans project.

Each pair of the unisex loafers contain 5 bottles, Ecoalf said.

The loafers, which cost 99.90 euros, also come in Ecoalf’s newly-developed packaging made from 100 percent recycled cardboard with a 100 percent recycled polyester strap.