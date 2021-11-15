Eddie Bauer collaborates with The Great on outdoors collection

Premium outerwear brand Eddie Bauer has partnered with the women’s lifestyle label, The Great, on an outdoor womenswear collection.

The 16 piece line aims to celebrate the outdoors through the lens of The Great’s designers, Emily Current and Meritt Elliott. Pieces include a matching pin dot fleece set, quilted down bombers, a plush pocket parka and vest, thermals and a range of accessories, including two styles of waterproof boots, fluffy trapper hats, waist packs and slippers.

With most of the collection designed with fluff at the forefront, items utilise faux shearling fleece with a brushed fabric technique. Furthermore, down products make use of Eddie Bauer’s StormRepel technology, with a durable water repellent finish that sheds moisture and a down interior certified by the Responsible Down Standard.

An addition to the line includes a reimagined version of the Eddie Bauer HuntPac boot, consisting of three colourways: colourful florals, colour-blocked stripes and a daisy print.

In an announcement, the two labels said about the release: “Rooted in comfort and nostalgia, the collection takes The Great’s charming Americana spin on Eddie Bauer’s technical pieces that allow women to seek adventure in any climate.”

The collection will be available November 16, from both The Great’s and Eddie Bauer’s official e-commerce sites.