Edward Crutchley drops digital collection alongside LFW show

In a colliding of references, eras and subcultures, Edward Crutchley unveiled a punchy gender-bending collection as part of AW22’s London Fashion Week, amid the gusty storm Eunice.

Touching on references to twentieth-century and queer goth movements, as well as fashion from the middle ages, Crutchley brought together a highly detailed line of androgynous looks, each exhibiting complex and innovative textiles, affirming his position as Dior’s director of fabric.

Image: Edward Crutchley AW22 LFW

The British designer presented everything from structured, long-line coats to velvet gowns to oversized cardigans, exploring a wide range of styles and techniques for ‘Season 17’. Many of the garments consisted of sustainable manufacturing and upcycled embellishments, including a worsted overshirt, made of yarn produced locally in Norfolk, and certified Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) pieces, which utilised wool from textile manufacturer Bower Roebuck.

Collaborative efforts were also prominent. Heavily embellished, upcycled platforms were made alongside Sunderland-based Roker, for the brands’ second collaboration, while the Hong Kong design platform, Knitup, aided in the production of a jacquard long cardigan.

Alongside the physical collection, which highlighted Crutchley’s technical and aesthetic scope, the designer also revealed a three-piece augmented reality (AR) collection launched through digital design platform Zero10. The drop, which includes an AR version of his crystal bustier gown, gothic leather jacket and Gidot sleeved gown presented during the show, is Crutchley’s first step into the metaverse.

Image: Edward Crutchley AW22 LFW

On the platform’s website, it said on the line: “The three-piece digital collection sees this same approach towards craftsmanship and artisanal skills, applied in the digital fashion space, taking Edward Crutchley’s creative vision beyond what is physically possible with his first augmented reality showpiece presented at London Fashion Week.”

Zero10, which has previously worked with a selection of progressive designers on digital fashion launches, including Alexandra Sipa, Barragán and Zny, added that the co-created line aims to show what the metaverse is capable of beyond the physical world, executing “what could previously only be dreamed of” in a cost-effective and zero waste way.