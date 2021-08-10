Ego launches first clothing collection

Footwear brand Ego has launched a debut clothing collection with LA-based influencer Stassie Karanikolaou, better known as Stassie Baby, who has more than 10 million Instagram followers.

Stassie Ego is the Manchester-based brands first head-to-toe offering, featuring an 18-piece clothing collection alongside eight pairs of shoes and five handbags.

The collection channels Karanikolaou style, with the pieces influenced by colour-clashing trends and exuding “body-contouring confidence with a hint of golden hour glamour,” explains Ego in the press release.

Details from the clothing collection include plunging necklines, dramatic cut-outs, ruched and strap detailing across dresses, skirts, bravest, jumpsuits, trousers and tops.

Key styles include a fuchsia pink ribbed halterneck jumpsuit with cut out detailing, a bralet with a wrap front design, cut out flared trousers, a ruched detailed mini shirt dress, a thong detail cut out midi skirt and a vibrant orange knotted detailed halter strap maxi dress.

Image: courtesy of Ego; Stassie Ego collection

Commenting on the collaboration, Karanikolaou, said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be teaming up with Ego Official for their first-ever clothing launch! My first collection with Ego which was released last year was such a huge success, I just know the addition of clothing is going to be amazing.

“I worked really hard with the team to make a collection which was really reflective of me and my personality, with styles and colours that I wear all the time. It was so great to be working with the Ego team again and I hope everyone loves the collection as much as I do.”

Ego shoes launch clothing collection with Stassie Karanikolaou

The collection also features shoes including lace-up platform block heels, braided chain detail lace-up square toe heels, and strappy snake print faux leather heels with chain padlock detailing.

There are also five bags with a range of top handle styles including a mini-baguette bag, a faux croc shoulder bag with buckle detailing, and a cross-shaped body grab bag design.

Image: courtesy of Ego; Stassie Ego collection

Co-owner of Ego, Adeel Fiaz, added: “Ego has continued to go from strength to strength, especially in the past two years after such huge collaborations. With Stassie being our first collaboration, it seemed only right to have her join in taking Ego to the next level with clothing.

“Ego are now the go to destination for the full outfit since we had already conquered being the top online destination for shoes! Clothing simply felt like a natural progression for us and we haven’t looked back since. A lot of work and time has been put into our clothing, as we want our customer to adore the clothing and feel a loyalty towards it, just as they do for our shoes.”

Stassie Ego prices range from 19.99 - 29.99 pounds for shoes, 15.99 - 19.99 pounds for bags and 19.99 - 29.99 pounds for clothing.

Image: courtesy of Ego; Stassie Ego collection

Image: courtesy of Ego; Stassie Ego collection