Egonlab pays homage to Breton craftsmanship at Paris Fashion Week

Paris – Exaggerated shirt points, jackets transforming into hoods, and lace headdresses: the creators of French brand Egonlab reinterpreted Breton artisanal heritage on Wednesday at their spring/summer 2026 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

The design duo, Florentin Glémarec and Kévin Nompeix, presented a unisex show, with impeccably cut suits and turned-up cuffs for both men and women, complete denim ensembles with cowboy boots, and dolls matching the shirt prints.

‘The inspiration for this collection is actually a tribute to Florentin’s grandfather, who passed away. He was Egonlab’s inspiration and the one who made the brand take off and become internationally known,’ Nompeix explained to AFP.

Egonlab. Spring/Summer 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

‘We returned to all those Breton roots; we reinvented the bigoudène [Breton headdress] with veils,’ he added.

‘We also revisited something natural: sea foam, a slightly greenish touch for the seaweed, pebbles, and the black and white for the flag, which we haven’t forgotten,’ he continued.

Egonlab. Spring/Summer 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

He highlighted the final piece, a spectacular induction-cooked earthenware cape, which gave it a porcelain-like appearance and required 315 hours of work, the designers explained.

‘It’s a piece of haute couture. It gives us ideas for the future,’ Nompeix predicted.