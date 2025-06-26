Egonlab pays homage to Breton craftsmanship at Paris Fashion Week
Paris – Exaggerated shirt points, jackets transforming into hoods, and lace headdresses: the creators of French brand Egonlab reinterpreted Breton artisanal heritage on Wednesday at their spring/summer 2026 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.
The design duo, Florentin Glémarec and Kévin Nompeix, presented a unisex show, with impeccably cut suits and turned-up cuffs for both men and women, complete denim ensembles with cowboy boots, and dolls matching the shirt prints.
‘The inspiration for this collection is actually a tribute to Florentin’s grandfather, who passed away. He was Egonlab’s inspiration and the one who made the brand take off and become internationally known,’ Nompeix explained to AFP.
‘We returned to all those Breton roots; we reinvented the bigoudène [Breton headdress] with veils,’ he added.
‘We also revisited something natural: sea foam, a slightly greenish touch for the seaweed, pebbles, and the black and white for the flag, which we haven’t forgotten,’ he continued.
He highlighted the final piece, a spectacular induction-cooked earthenware cape, which gave it a porcelain-like appearance and required 315 hours of work, the designers explained.
‘It’s a piece of haute couture. It gives us ideas for the future,’ Nompeix predicted.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
