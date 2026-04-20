EIDM Fashion & Luxury Business School partners with Monte-Carlo fashion week

The EIDM Fashion & Luxury Business School has announced a new collaboration with Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, reinforcing its commitment to connecting students with real-world industry experiences.

The partnership aligns with the broader mission of the Monaco-based fashion event, which runs from April 14–18, 2026 and brings together designers, brands and emerging talent through runway shows, conferences and sustainability-focused initiatives. The event is widely positioned as a platform for innovation and collaboration within the global fashion ecosystem.

Through the collaboration, students from EIDM Fashion & Luxury Business School are expected to gain hands-on exposure to professional fashion week operations, from creative direction to communication and event coordination. This type of experiential learning reflects the school’s emphasis on linking academic training with industry immersion and international visibility.

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week itself has grown into a key fixture on the European fashion calendar, blending established designers with emerging voices and focusing heavily on sustainability, innovation and responsible fashion practices.

Overall, the collaboration highlights the increasing importance of partnerships between fashion schools and global industry events, giving students direct access to professional networks while supporting the next generation of fashion talent.