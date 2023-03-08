Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Carbios to collaborate on plastic waste solutions

The French biochemistry company Carbios has joined Ellen MacArthur’s Circular Economy Network with the collaborative intention to further accelerate a circular economy in the fashion industry.

Carbios specialises in enzymatic bio recycling and biodegradability, striving to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles. A favourable common ground is the fact that its innovations already match the foundation’s three established actions for a circular economy for plastics: eliminate, innovate, and circulate.

The company has founded two consortiums, one of them a fiber-to-fiber consortium established in 2022 consisting of brands Patagonia, On, Puma, PVH Corp. and Salomon. To additionally emphasise its efforts, a first sustainability report was published at the end of last year.

The idea for this new collaboration is to team up with other members of the Circular Economy Network, consisting of policymakers, academics, innovators, and global thought leaders, enhancing accessibility to the market of innovative solutions to reduce plastic waste.

Katie Attrill, network manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, is enthusiastic about the newly formed partnership. In a press release she said: “Carbios is a highly respected organisation with the ability to deliver impact and a high level of organisational buy-in. We welcome Carbios as a Network Member and look forward to supporting the company on its circular economy journey.".