Ellesse announces partnership with fitness boutique BLOK

Sportswear brand Ellesse has been named the official apparel partner of London fitness boutique BLOK.

Founded first as a fitness studio in Clapton in 2016, BLOK has expanded to open locations in Shoreditch and Manchester, and has also launched BLOKtv, where over 2,200 people from 134 countries join its classes.

The global deal will see Ellesse supply branded fitness products to BLOK instructors for studio and virtual classes, and will also include new joint promotions.

Ellesse and BLOK will also co-create a series of exclusive content throughout the year to promote new season ranges.

“Ellesse has a rich heritage where fashion meets sport and - with its artist community, stylish gym interiors and its ethos of creativity meets fitness - BLOK is the perfect partner to showcase this,” Ellesse global brand director Simon Breckon said in a statement.

“Both brands believe fitness is a lifestyle choice and way of life that can be made accessible to all through compelling content. We’re really excited about this shared ethos and can’t wait to bring this to the global fitness stage.”