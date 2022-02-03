Ellesse unveils co-branded collection with Netflix’s Cobra Kai

Sportswear brand Ellesse has partnered with the Netflix series Cobra Kai on a capsule of co-branded goods that celebrate the popular show.

Launching February 3, the collection will include looks inspired by the show’s Dojo houses and consists of team hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, track tops and track pants. Items utilise colour schemes and branding from the show’s two main houses, such as Cobra Kai’s snake mascot print and Miyagi-do’s tree logo.

Now in its fourth season, Cobra Kai, which initially launched on YouTube in 2018, has since garnered a cult following of fans who continue coming back for its nostalgic eighties atmosphere.

In a release, Ellesse said it was excited to revive some of its iconic styles “for a new generation of Karate fans”.

The brand has reimagined archival pieces in the Dojo aesthetic, such as a track top inspired by tennis player Boris Becker’s attire worn at the 1885 Wimbledon, this time designed with detachable arms, similar to that of the styles on the programme.

The collection will be available to purchase on the Netflix Shop, DTLR and Zalando.