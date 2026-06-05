Emerging Manchester designer launches disability pride catwalk to challenge fashion industry norms

Emerging designer Ellie Brown is set to stage her first major runway event this summer, using adaptive fashion to challenge traditional ideas about accessibility and representation in the industry.

Brown, a recent graduate of Manchester Metropolitan University, founded adaptive fashion label Recondition in 2025 after experiencing firsthand the challenges of dressing while using a wheelchair following a serious ankle injury.

On 27 June, the young designer will present Disability Pride Catwalk: A Space for Each Other at Aviva Studios, featuring 16 disabled, neurodivergent and chronically ill models wearing adaptive garments developed through collaboration with people who have lived experience of disability.

The collection includes practical design features such as wheelchair-accessible pockets, ring-pull zips for people with reduced dexterity, and adaptable sleeves designed to accommodate prosthetic limbs and medical devices. New pieces debuting on the runway include a dress, jumpsuit, skirt and additional denim styles.

Brown works alongside a co-design group with varying disabilities to ensure the garments meet real-world needs while maintaining a contemporary aesthetic. The approach reflects a growing movement among emerging designers who are challenging fashion's traditional standards by placing inclusivity and accessibility at the centre of the design process.

The event comes as adaptive fashion gains greater visibility across the industry, although advocates argue that mainstream fashion still fails to adequately serve disabled consumers. Through her first large-scale catwalk presentation, Brown hopes to demonstrate that accessible fashion can be both functional and desirable, while encouraging broader conversations about representation and inclusion within the sector.

For a designer at the beginning of her career, the event marks a significant milestone and positions Brown among a new generation of fashion graduates using design as a tool for social change.