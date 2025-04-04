Emerging meets established: Inmories and LP blur the lines of functionality and fashion

On the second day of Taipei Fashion Week (TPEFW), March 28, crowds shuffled into the event’s home at SCCP Warehouse 4 under dimmed lighting and over a grassy terrain to take their seats for the Inmories show. Even in its short lifespan, the local brand has assembled a sizable community that is young and diverse in comparison to many of its TPEFW peers.

The audience was both a reflection of the streetwear-infused collection that was to come and of the livelihoods of the three young entrepreneurs behind the brand–designer MuSH, chief operating officer Mag and chief executive officer Peter, who co-founded the label in 2019. The name ‘Inmories’ was a personal choice for the three friends, a play on the word ‘memories’ which have, in turn, played an integral role in formulating what the brand stands for; driving an observant and slow-mindset exhibited through meaningful storytelling.

Inmories co-founders; COO Mag, designer MuSH and CEO Peter Credits: Inmories.

Inmories has already garnered a loyal fanbase, many of whom attended its first show in 2022 and returned this season to show continued support. This year, however, guests were greeted by a slight shift in appearance from the brand: once known for its entirely black and white colourways, now permeated with all forms of earth tones. The design revision mirrored this season’s concept, ‘Plain Difference’, a theme inspired by the ever-changing natural landscape.

Inmories and LP set out to change the perception of functional sportswear

When speaking to the three-person team, it was clear that the use of topographic contour lines was an influencing factor, referencing a garment's natural ability to curve round the body while contributing to the idea of merging geographical formations with anatomical structures. An example of this was present in a two-piece set featuring a high-neck top that curved out at the waist and matching trousers that bloomed around the knees. Not only was topography evident in the cuts, but it also informed the patchwork of alternating green denims, brought together in a way that was reminiscent of the aerial perspective of fields.

Looks from Inmories 2025 collection. Credits: Inmories.

To further this idea of overlapping human silhouettes and natural terrain, Inmories partnered with LP Supports, a professional sports protection brand, to create a limited edition series of compression clothing and protective gear. The pieces intended to simulate the process of natural change, Inmories said, making them “not only static design, but also a witness to the flow of time”. Among the various forms of sportswear, like vests and T-shirts, LP incorporated its own techniques, and logo, to “blur the lines between professional sportswear and fashion”, LP told FashionUnited.

This ultimately fed into efforts to “dismantle traditional perceptions of sports products to create new possibilities for functional apparel”, LP added, part of the reason for which this storied British brand, founded in 1988, decided to partner with the younger label. This comes as a shift to LP’s outward strategy, taking its roots in functionality into a more fashion-centric sphere. The goal, the brand said, was to reach a younger, design-conscious audience, expanding on both its market reach and cultural influence.

Looks from Inmories 2025 collection, in partnership with LP Supports. Credits: Inmories.

The duo worked together on testing and refining their ideas to strike a balance between functionality and fashion, yet this presented what was to be the biggest challenge in the collaboration: “integrating protective gear and performance materials into Inmories’ signature fashion silhouettes”, LP said. Alternatively, for Inmories, partnering with LP provided an opportunity to learn from a global name, while particularly expanding on its existing portfolio of cross-industry collaborations.

How Inmories is disrupting Taiwanese fashion with cross-industry collaboration

The brand has already partnered with professional sports organisations, like basketball team Kaohsiung Steelers, for which it has designed game jerseys. Two members of the team could also be spotted on the runway alongside four other professional athletes, further underlining an intention to “explore more possibilities in fashion from a new perspective”. In regards to past collaborations, Inmories said “the overwhelming response to these events highlighted the market potential of merging ‘fashion’ and ‘sports’, leading to this exciting new partnership”.

Inmories’ chief executive officer, Peter, noted the idea behind cross-industry partnership was to showcase and build on the team’s “perception of life”. Such experiences ultimately “enrich our creations and infuse them with meaning”, he added, allowing the brand to “remain open-minded and inclusive, embracing knowledge from different industries with a broader vision and a humble attitude”. He continued: “They enable us to connect with a more diverse audience, gaining deeper insights into their voices and perspectives through each event and partnership. This, in turn, helps us shape a dedicated and authentic community around our brand.”

Looks from Inmories 2025 collection. Credits: Inmories.

It is this community, and encounters with many mentors and industry experts along the way, that have helped to shape Inmories and bring its vision to life. When asked what the biggest challenge was in being young entrepreneurs in Taiwan, MuSH replied that it was “staying resolute on this entrepreneurial journey”.

He continued: “We must learn to navigate the balance between creative ambition and practical realities—knowing when to compromise while still preserving our artistic vision. Once our products enter the market, we must also embrace real consumer feedback and adapt to market demands while staying true to our brand’s core values. This balance is essential for sustainable growth, ensuring that our brand continues to evolve while maintaining its essence.”

Global expansion and future collaborations on the horizon

This measured approach to business is something Inmories plans to continue into its future. Its participation in TPEFW, for example, came on the heels of the brand opening its first store in Taiwan, in the city of Taichung. The retail space is just one way in which the team is striving to portray its own brand ‘lifestyle’, a one that they hope will extend beyond the realms of fashion and introduce its community to a “shared appreciation for design and living”.

Finale of Inmories 2025 collection. Credits: Inmories.

With this, Inmories does have its sights set on the international market, yet its approach to the global industry is to be slow and thought-out, with everything from pop-ups, brand collaborations, event participation and online sales being considered. This also extends into its production process and, therefore, scalability, which, as of this moment, is primarily focused on the Taiwanese market.

When launching a new collection, Inmories takes a "structured approach” to production that the team says allows them to "carefully manage our brand’s operations and ensure each collection aligns with our vision”. MuSH added: “Moving forward, our goal is to expand production capacity while maintaining a well-curated and cohesive product line that stays true to our brand philosophy, allowing us to build a more complete and recognisable brand presence worldwide.”

It also may not be the end of collaborative processes for both LP and Inmories. At LP, the team confirmed it was exploring future partnerships with designers, artists and brands across multiple industries, “further strengthening their position at the intersection of sports and fashion”. LP and Inmories are also “actively evaluating limited releases of select pieces from this collection”, some of which is currently available to shop via LP’s Taiwanese commerce platforms, “with the possibility of expanding into a full-fledged functional fashion line based on market response”.