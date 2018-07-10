Eminem launches capsule collection with Rag & Bone

US rapper Eminem is to launch a capsule clothing collection in partnership with the New-York label Rag & Bone. The pieces will be unveiled at a one-day pop-up store at London’s The Sun & 13 Cantons Pub. After the official launch, they will be available for purchase at Rag & Bone’s website.

”Eminem is a legend, it’s as simple as that. We have spent years working to collaborate with true originals, people who have forged their own path in life. For me Eminem utterly personifies ‘original’. Working with him on this project was humbling, inspiring and generally awesome”, said Marcus Wainwright, Rag & Bone’s CEO and Creative Director, in a statement published on the company’s website.

The collection is set to include Eminem’s signature hoodies and T-shirts. Prices were not yet disclosed.

Picture: Rag & Bone website