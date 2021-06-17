Erdem debuts men's collection for Spring 2022

British fashion label Erdem is launching its first foray into menswear for spring 2022. The wardrobe, consisting of 27 looks, features a variety of soft tailoring, like checked overcoats and blazers, knitwear in jewel tones and bold floral printed shirting. There is even a fashion forward boiler suit.

Canada-born Erdem Moralioğlu studied at the Royal College of Art and founded his namesake label in 2005. After winning the inaugural Fashion Fringe and later Vogue Fashion Fund Erdem became synonymous with romantic womenswear. After more than 15 years of solely designing for women Moralioğlu told WWD: “I always felt so much of the world I was creating for women could be applicable to a man. It was just an inevitable thing. And that quietness of the pandemic allowed a moment to focus, to really think about who my man is, what he’s about, his relationship to my woman.”

Inspired by works of the late filmmaker Derek Jarman, the collection was photographed and filmed by the beach to re-capture his sense of light and mood.

Elsewhere the works and sketchbooks of British watercolour painter Patrick Procktor, served as inspiration.

Explaining the collection Erdem said: “It’s as utilitarian as it is romantic. There’s a youthfulness to it as well. There’s something quite relaxed … There’s almost a slouchiness to it, but also something very romantic.”