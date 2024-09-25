ESDI School of Design names colour expert Encarna Ruiz academic director

ESDI School of Design, a part of Ramon Llull University (URL), has announced a change to its management team, naming educator Encarna Ruiz as its academic director.

Ruiz has a background in the sociology of design and analysis of social trends. She has been working at ESDI as a teacher and researcher for 27 years, teaching sociology of design, communication theory and trends, a news article on the ESDI website reads.

The educator has a PhD in journalism from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), and a master degree in sociology of design from ESDI, where she also did a master degree in digital art curating.

In addition to her experience as a teacher and researcher, she has been the director of ESDI Color Lab, the school's colour laboratory, since 2012.

She is also the representative of Spain at the international colour association Intercolor, which brings together 17 countries and is responsible for setting trends in colours and materials that will influence the design industry in two years' time.

Commenting on her appointment in a statement ESDI’s news academic director said: “As academic director of ESDI, I want to continue to support the values that define this institution, which are the commitment to teaching and research in design, always with the idea of contributing to the social, cultural and economic development of our community,’ says Encarna.”