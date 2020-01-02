Esmod Seoul student selected for the Gucci Design Fellowship Program

The Gucci Diversity and Inclusion Design Fellowship program was launched in 2019 with the aim of enabling leading fashion schools around the world to create opportunities for international talent and to create a more diverse culture within Gucci. The brand has selected a total of ten countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, the United States, Japan, China, Kenya, and South Korea by partnering with the best educational institutions in each nation.

A total of 11 students from each country have been selected consisting of 5 alumni from Esmod Dubai and one third year student from Esmod Seoul, Park Hong-Geun. Park and Lorena Alonso Moreno (Esmod Dubai) will join Gucci's Alessandro Michele in March 2020 along with 9 designers from the other selected schools.

Photo: courtesy of Esmod