Esports label Cloud9 launches first apparel collection with Puma

Cloud9, a competitive video gaming organization with teams participating in the League of Legends, is launching its first-ever apparel collection in partnership with a gaming team for Puma. The esports brand joins a list of team partnerships for Puma, which includes Manchester City, Red Bull Racing, and more.

According to Adam Petrick, the global director of brand and marketing at Puma, this partnership will further the brand’s stance as a global brand. “Tapping into the world of esports, and its broad, dynamic consumer audience, is critical to our marketing strategy moving forward,” Petrick stated in a press release from Puma.

For Cloud9, the launch of apparel gives the company a different type of culture. “Being able to transcend esports and elevate our brand within a broader global audience is the natural evolution of the growth of Cloud9,” Jordan Udko, the executive vice president of commercial partnerships at the esports brand, shared in the statement.

The Cloud9 x Puma collaboration ranges from 28 USD to 75 USD on Puma’s U.S. website and includes men’s, women’s and unisex items. The collection will also be available on Cloud9’s website.

Images: Courtesy of Puma