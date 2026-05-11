ESSDM expands fashion education with new haute couture postgraduate program

ESSDM Sevilla de Moda has announced the launch of a new postgraduate programme focused on haute couture techniques, expanding its role in specialised fashion education through the Cátedra de Moda Andaluza.

The new Master’s programme, titled Máster en Técnicas de Alta Costura: Artesanía y Moda de Autor, will begin in October 2026 and aims to combine advanced technical training with the preservation of traditional craftsmanship. According to the school, the course is designed to support both creative development and the internationalisation of Andalusian fashion design.

The academic team includes designers Manuel Amador and Adrián Castillo as lead instructors, alongside a series of masterclasses delivered by established figures in Spanish fashion including Nicolás Montenegro, Fernando Claro, Antonio García, Inma Linares, José Hidalgo and Manolo Giraldo.

Course modules will cover haute couture pattern cutting and draping, artisanal embroidery and luxury fabric manipulation, bespoke tailoring techniques, and atelier management. Organisers say the curriculum is intended to strengthen technical expertise while maintaining traditional methods of garment construction and craftsmanship.

The programme forms part of a broader strategy launched through the Cátedra de Moda Andaluza in 2024, which focuses on research, innovation and international collaboration within fashion education. ESSDM stated that more than 500 students from different countries have already participated in related initiatives, contributing to Seville’s positioning as a centre for author-led and artisanal fashion training.

For fashion educators, the programme reflects growing interest in combining heritage craft skills with contemporary luxury market knowledge, particularly as institutions seek to balance cultural preservation with evolving industry demands.