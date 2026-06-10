EssilorLuxottica to launch first wearable production in Italy

EssilorLuxottica has announced the pilot introduction of its first production lines for wearable devices in Italy. Beginning in the second half of the year, the initiative will particularly involve the historic Agordo plant, where an entire production area will be fully converted and operational for the new industrial activities by early 2027.

In a statement, Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, said: “Bringing the production of our wearable devices to Italy, starting with the Agordo plant, is a strategic and industrial choice of great value for the group and the local area. It is an ambitious project that requires expertise; a solid supply chain; and an ecosystem capable of supporting innovation, quality and speed of execution.

"We are convinced that this challenge can only be won through strong synergy between all parties involved: the company, its people, trade unions and institutions. This will build an integrated system around our plants that pools technology, talent and supply chains, further strengthening our leadership in a sector with very high potential."

A note explained that the investment in plants, machinery and people to carry out the trial is part of the path initiated by the group and the trade unions with the Company Supplementary Agreement. It also follows the subsequent programmatic agreement from last September. Through these agreements, the parties intend to support the development and competitiveness of the Italian factories and strengthen an industrial model based on quality, innovation and the enhancement of 'Made in Italy'.

“This is a choice that confirms how innovation, research and advanced manufacturing can and must find a place in our country. The challenge now is to accompany this transition with continuous investment in people, training and quality of work, so that technological development produces industrial and social growth for the entire region,” commented Marco Falcinelli, Sebastiano Tripoli and Daniela Piras, respectively general secretaries of Filctem Cgil, FEMCA CISL and Uiltec Uil.