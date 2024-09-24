Ester Manas collaborates with lingerie brand Chantelle X

Belgian label Ester Manas has unveiled a collaboration with French lingerie brand Chantelle X on the runway of Paris Fashion Week. The capsule collection is available to shop now online and in select boutiques. FashionUnited spoke to Renaud Cambuzat, global chief creative officer of Chantelle X.

When did the paths of Chantelle X and Ester Manas first cross?

We first crossed paths in the fashion industry a few years ago. Our brands both explore new ways to redefine the codes of fashion. The mutual admiration for each other’s work naturally led to this collaboration. We share a common vision in terms of inclusivity and creativity, through body positivity and bold designs. We walked the runway together during AW23 Paris Fashion Week with our Chantelle X pieces, before creating this capsule collection today.

Can you tell us a bit about the design process? Was it easy to align your respective aesthetics?

The design process was very fluid and collaborative. Chantelle X is known for its daring, contemporary lingerie propositions, while Ester Manas has a unique, avant-garde approach to fashion. Our aesthetics naturally complement each other, especially since both brands prioritise empowering women and celebrating diversity.

The Ester Manas x Chantelle X collection. Credits: Chantelle X.

Can you explain how the influences of both Chantelle X and Ester Manas are visible in the collection?

The collection is a mix of Chantelle X’s precision and craftsmanship in lingerie with Ester Manas’ bold, size-inclusive silhouettes in fashion. We worked with exclusive materials, such as Leavers lace, with cuts that flatter all body types. It was important for us to show that boldness in lingerie can be embraced by all women. Our influence shines through the playful and unapologetic approach to transparency and shapes.

Ester Manas is all about inclusivity - is this reflected in the size range that Chantelle X offers in their collections?

Absolutely. Inclusivity is at the heart of this collaboration, but also at the heart of Chantelle. Just like Ester Manas, Chantelle X strives to make women feel beautiful and confident. The collection is available in a wide range of sizes, from S to XL and from a B-cup to a G-cup, so that it fits all body types. It was important for us to make the pieces not only stylish, but also designed for everyone.

Can we expect a follow-up to this collaboration?

We are always open to exploring future collaborations that continue to push the boundaries of fashion.