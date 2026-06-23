EU funds Design Academy Eindhoven's research into social impact of persistent virtual worlds

Design Academy Eindhoven (DAE) and its Trans Realities Lab (TRL) have been awarded €650,000 as part of a European Union-funded research initiative exploring the cultural and social impact of persistent virtual worlds. The funding forms part of the €3.5 million VOPUS (Virtual World Opera for Participation, Unity, and Social Cohesion) project, a 36-month Horizon Europe programme involving nine partners across six countries and coordinated by Aalto University in Finland.

The project examines how increasing participation in virtual environments may affect social cohesion, wellbeing and cultural identity, using opera as a case study. It also aims to investigate how digital and persistent worlds could help cultural institutions reach wider audiences and strengthen the long-term resilience of European cultural heritage.

As the consortium's primary technical partner, DAE will lead the design, development and operation of Operaland, a persistent virtual world environment built on open Web 4.0 standards including glTF 2.0, OpenXR, WebXR and WebGPU. The platform is intended to avoid vendor lock-in and provide a reusable infrastructure that can be adopted by cultural institutions across Europe.

The project represents the first large-scale application of a new open platform core developed by the Trans Realities Lab. The technology builds on the lab's previous XR-IT project, which reached Technology Readiness Level 8 and culminated in Cat Content, described as the world's first live motion-capture animated film produced simultaneously across locations in Finland, the Netherlands and Germany. The production received the International Production Award at Hamburg's Next Reality Festival in 2025.

Dr Ian Biscoe, professor of Transdisciplinary Design Networks at Design Academy Eindhoven and founder of the Trans Realities Lab, said the project builds on years of research into distributed virtual production and open digital infrastructure. He described persistent virtual worlds as one of the defining cultural questions of the coming decade and argued that European institutions should play an active role in shaping their development.

Beyond technology development, VOPUS brings together expertise from research, performing arts and industry. Partners include Digital Catapult in the UK, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Fundamental Research in Belgium, the Finnish National Opera and Ballet, Staatstheater Augsburg, State Opera Stara Zagora and Sunderland Software City.

The project also reflects Design Academy Eindhoven's broader involvement in European initiatives around virtual worlds and immersive technologies. The Trans Realities Lab participates in the EU VR/AR Coalition, the Virtual Worlds Association and the Metaverse Standards Forum, with the VOPUS project expected to contribute to future standards development in the sector.