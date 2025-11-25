European fashion universities present pioneering holographic runway event

Twelve European fashion universities joined forces at Fabrique des Lumières in Amsterdam to present what organizers describe as the world’s first holographic fashion show, showcased during Future Front Row X FashionTEX. The event was led by the Amsterdam Fashion Academy, part of the FashionTEX Europe network, and highlighted emerging approaches to blending physical craftsmanship with digital innovation.

The show featured holographic storytelling, digital garments, avatars, and 3D-printed elements, demonstrating how advanced technologies are reshaping fashion presentation and sustainability practices. Amsterdam-based digital artist Isabelle Udo, founder of Future Front Row and lecturer at the Amsterdam Fashion Academy, created the show’s holographic visuals.

“Future Front Row was born from a desire to make digital fashion more tangible,” Udo said. “This edition brought the digital and the physical together in a way we’ve never seen before.”

Credits: Photo credits, Bananenmuseum

The presentation is part of the FashionTEX initiative, launched in 2024 to develop digital and sustainable competencies among European fashion students. Of the 24 participating students, three were selected from the Amsterdam Fashion Academy. They received support from FashionTEX experts and Future Front Row while experimenting with new formats for fashion communication.

Academy Director Cristiano Carciani said the project aligns with the institution’s focus on merging technology and craftsmanship. “The students demonstrated how digital tools can expand the boundaries of fashion,” he noted in a press release.

More than 400 guests attended the event, including industry leaders, digital creators, and alumni. Senior luxury and lifestyle executive Kristina Szasz described the holographic designs as “ethereal and surreal… almost floating on the runway.”

The Amsterdam Fashion Academy, part of Luiss Business School, specializes in small-scale, innovation-focused fashion education. FashionTEX, meanwhile, is a three-year collaborative project involving twelve European universities exploring digitalization and sustainable design. Future Front Row continues to develop holographic runway concepts across global fashion capitals.