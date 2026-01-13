European project “Time for (S) Heroes” opens opportunities for emerging sustainable designers

Time for (S) Heroes, a European capacity-building initiative, is offering emerging designers, recent graduates and students across fashion, costume and related creative disciplines opportunities to develop sustainable and digitally driven design projects through international collaboration.

Funded by the Creative Europe Programme of the European Union, the project runs from 2024 to 2028 and focuses on sustainable and circular design, art installations, digital innovation and co-design practices. Participation is free and open through an international open call.

Selected participants will work in multidisciplinary teams, receiving access to mentoring, training and professional networks. The programme also offers opportunities for creative residencies in Finland or Spain, alongside business incubation support and international showcasing.

The initiative is aimed at creatives interested in sustainable fashion, visual storytelling, and the use of digital tools in design, as well as those seeking international experience and professional development.