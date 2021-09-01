Evian partners with Rothy’s to create a tennis-inspired capsule

Evian water is teaming up with Rothy’s to repurpose water bottles collected from this year’s US Open into a limited-edition, tennis-inspired capsule collection to debut in September 2022.

The idea is to give Evian bottles collected from the tennis tournament a second life as part of a capsule collection of court-side essentials made using Rothy’s low waste, circular-focused manufacturing method. Each Evian bottle will be blended with other recycled plastic bottles and then transformed into soft, washable thread, which Rothy’s will then use to knit each item in the capsule collection, leaving minimal waste behind.

The capsule will target active lifestyles with Rothy’s design team exploring everything from gear to accessories, such as headwear and tennis bags, as well as potentially testing into new categories for the brand.

Rothy’s head of sustainability, Saskia van Gendt, said in a statement: “The Rothy’s x Evian partnership is a chance for our team to create a first-of-its-kind capsule collection and push the limits of Rothy’s design and manufacturing capabilities.

“As Rothy’s marches towards our ambition to achieve circular production, we’re excited to be developing and scaling innovative recycling solutions. Circular design begins where another product’s life might have ended, and we’re looking forward to repurposing recycled Evian bottles into beautiful, high-quality pieces.”

Rothy’s builds every product in its wholly-owned workshop, using world-class knitting technology to create footwear and accessories, with nearly no waste. In March 2021, Rothy’s announced its pledge to reach circular production by 2023, pioneering the shoe recycling technology to incorporate twice-recycled materials into new products. It has also invested in nature-based carbon reductions for every mile of shipping and will reach carbon neutrality by 2023.

Smeeta Khetarpaul, marketing director for Evian US, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Rothy’s, a company that shares our commitment to circularity, to develop a capsule collection using recycled evian bottles for our consumers to enjoy. There is no better partner to bring something like this to life than the sustainability pioneers at Rothy’s.”

Like Rothy’s, Evian is pursuing a closed-loop future. Currently, the water brand’s bottles contain an average of 40 percent rPET across the entire range, and the company is committed to making all its plastic bottles from 100 percent recycled plastic by 2025, adopting a ‘circular approach’ to plastic usage. Evian was also officially certified as a B Corp earlier this year.

More information on the partnership between Evian and Rothy’s will be announced in 2022.