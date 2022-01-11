Exclusive: South Korea’s Minju Kim to collaborate with & Other Stories

Fashion retailer & Other Stories has revealed it will be collaborating with Seoul-based designer Minju Kim for a spring 2022 collection.

Launching her namesake brand in 2015 after winning the H&M Design Award, Minju Kim went on to become a semifinalist in the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers and also the first winner of Netflix’s Next in Fashion.

Her design aesthetic holds a playful approach through eccentric prints, structural silhouettes and bold use of colour.

“Since Next in Fashion, a lot of fans around the world, including those who weren’t that interested in fashion before, sent me messages,” said Kim, in a release. “I’m thrilled that the collab will allow all these MinjuKim lovers to easily access and experience our designs and give us the opportunity to show our clothes to a broader audience. I’ve been waiting a long time for this kind of opportunity and am exhilarated that it’s with & Other Stories.”

The collection will include ready-to-wear and accessories that mirror the MinjuKim brand and craftsmanship, adopting the designer’s now renowned aesthetic.

“We’re over the moon to be collaborating with MinjuKim,” commented head of brand and creative design at & Other Stories, Rocky af Ekenstam Brennicke. “The way she expertly and effortlessly combines playfulness with avant-garde haute couture aesthetics really speaks to us and the modern woman. We can’t wait to share this vibrant collab collection with the world next spring.”

The MinjuKim x & Other Stories collaborative collection will launch March 24 and will be available in selected stores worldwide and online through the retailer’s official website.